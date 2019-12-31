All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

470 LOMBARD ST

470 Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

470 Lombard Street, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 LOMBARD ST have any available units?
470 LOMBARD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
Is 470 LOMBARD ST currently offering any rent specials?
470 LOMBARD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 LOMBARD ST pet-friendly?
No, 470 LOMBARD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace.
Does 470 LOMBARD ST offer parking?
Yes, 470 LOMBARD ST offers parking.
Does 470 LOMBARD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 LOMBARD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 LOMBARD ST have a pool?
No, 470 LOMBARD ST does not have a pool.
Does 470 LOMBARD ST have accessible units?
No, 470 LOMBARD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 470 LOMBARD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 LOMBARD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 LOMBARD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 LOMBARD ST does not have units with air conditioning.

