398 Aurora Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL AVAILABLE HOMES!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This single-family home is 1,716? square feet including 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 398 Arora Blvd Orange Park, FL 32073 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.



Move-In Special! Lease before 02/29/2020 and get one month free!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.