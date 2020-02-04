All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
398 Aurora Boulevard

398 Arora Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

398 Arora Boulevard, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This single-family home is 1,716? square feet including 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 398 Arora Blvd Orange Park, FL 32073 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.

Move-In Special! Lease before 02/29/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

