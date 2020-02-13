All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Find more places like 395 Dunwoodie Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
/
395 Dunwoodie Road
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:42 PM

395 Dunwoodie Road

395 Dunwoodie Road · (904) 274-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

395 Dunwoodie Road, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Dunwoodie Road have any available units?
395 Dunwoodie Road has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 395 Dunwoodie Road currently offering any rent specials?
395 Dunwoodie Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Dunwoodie Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 395 Dunwoodie Road is pet friendly.
Does 395 Dunwoodie Road offer parking?
No, 395 Dunwoodie Road does not offer parking.
Does 395 Dunwoodie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Dunwoodie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Dunwoodie Road have a pool?
Yes, 395 Dunwoodie Road has a pool.
Does 395 Dunwoodie Road have accessible units?
No, 395 Dunwoodie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Dunwoodie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Dunwoodie Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Dunwoodie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 395 Dunwoodie Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 395 Dunwoodie Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 BedroomsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 3 Bedrooms
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with BalconyBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with Pool
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FL
Asbury Lake, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity