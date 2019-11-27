All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:54 AM

375 GLENDENING RD

375 Glendening Road · No Longer Available
Location

375 Glendening Road, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

parking
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in fresh paint, no carpet, large fenced yard, and 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Close to Orange Park Mall. Call to schedule an appointment today. Storage Room attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 GLENDENING RD have any available units?
375 GLENDENING RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 375 GLENDENING RD have?
Some of 375 GLENDENING RD's amenities include parking, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 GLENDENING RD currently offering any rent specials?
375 GLENDENING RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 GLENDENING RD pet-friendly?
No, 375 GLENDENING RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace.
Does 375 GLENDENING RD offer parking?
Yes, 375 GLENDENING RD offers parking.
Does 375 GLENDENING RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 GLENDENING RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 GLENDENING RD have a pool?
No, 375 GLENDENING RD does not have a pool.
Does 375 GLENDENING RD have accessible units?
No, 375 GLENDENING RD does not have accessible units.
Does 375 GLENDENING RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 GLENDENING RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 GLENDENING RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 GLENDENING RD does not have units with air conditioning.

