All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Find more places like 240 Lee Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
/
240 Lee Dr.
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

240 Lee Dr.

240 Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

240 Lee Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME IN ORANGE PARK, LOCATION BEATS TRAFFIC - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME IN ORANGE PARK, LOCATION BEATS TRAFFIC
240 LEE DRIVE
ORANGE PARK, FL 32073
Rent: $950/month
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms
Newly remodeled home in Orange Park. Brand new tile floors throughout the home, freshly painted interior, upgrades throughout! PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,000, administration fee of $450 and portal activation of $34. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee equal to one months rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you dont set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2665443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Lee Dr. have any available units?
240 Lee Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
Is 240 Lee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
240 Lee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Lee Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Lee Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 240 Lee Dr. offer parking?
No, 240 Lee Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 240 Lee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Lee Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Lee Dr. have a pool?
No, 240 Lee Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 240 Lee Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 240 Lee Dr. has accessible units.
Does 240 Lee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Lee Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Lee Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Lee Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 BedroomsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 3 Bedrooms
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with BalconyBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with Pool
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FL
Asbury Lake, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida