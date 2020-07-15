All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

230 Lee Dr.

230 Lee Drive · (407) 999-6791
Location

230 Lee Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 230 Lee Dr. · Avail. Sep 3

$950

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
230 Lee Dr. Available 09/03/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN ORANGE PARK - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN ORANGE PARK
230 LEE DRIVE
ORANGE PARK, FL 32073
Rent: $950/month
4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms
Nice large yard and interior. It comes with nice large backyard, tile floors and bonus rooms. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,050, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4642743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Lee Dr. have any available units?
230 Lee Dr. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 230 Lee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
230 Lee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Lee Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Lee Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 230 Lee Dr. offer parking?
No, 230 Lee Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 230 Lee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Lee Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Lee Dr. have a pool?
No, 230 Lee Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 230 Lee Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 230 Lee Dr. has accessible units.
Does 230 Lee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Lee Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Lee Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Lee Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
