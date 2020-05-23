All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Home
/
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
/
210 Lee Dr.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

210 Lee Dr.

210 Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

210 Lee Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
***PRICE CUT*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORANGE PARK - ***PRICE CUT*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORANGE PARK
210 LEE DRIVE
ORANGE PARK, FL 32073
Rent: $1,050/month
4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms
Large, affordable home in Orange Park with fenced yard. Close to I-295 to avoid traffic. This won't last long. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,150, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE5755249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Lee Dr. have any available units?
210 Lee Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
Is 210 Lee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
210 Lee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Lee Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Lee Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 210 Lee Dr. offer parking?
No, 210 Lee Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 210 Lee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Lee Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Lee Dr. have a pool?
No, 210 Lee Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 210 Lee Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 210 Lee Dr. has accessible units.
Does 210 Lee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Lee Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Lee Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Lee Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

