Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:26 PM

1973 Hazel Nut Run West

1973 Hazel Nut Run West · No Longer Available
Location

1973 Hazel Nut Run West, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 Hazel Nut Run West have any available units?
1973 Hazel Nut Run West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
Is 1973 Hazel Nut Run West currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Hazel Nut Run West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 Hazel Nut Run West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1973 Hazel Nut Run West is pet friendly.
Does 1973 Hazel Nut Run West offer parking?
No, 1973 Hazel Nut Run West does not offer parking.
Does 1973 Hazel Nut Run West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 Hazel Nut Run West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 Hazel Nut Run West have a pool?
Yes, 1973 Hazel Nut Run West has a pool.
Does 1973 Hazel Nut Run West have accessible units?
No, 1973 Hazel Nut Run West does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 Hazel Nut Run West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1973 Hazel Nut Run West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1973 Hazel Nut Run West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1973 Hazel Nut Run West does not have units with air conditioning.
