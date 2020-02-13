All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1972 Green Apple Court
1972 Green Apple Court

1972 Green Apple Court · No Longer Available
1972 Green Apple Court, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off of your second full month's rent! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan with a flexible space, to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1972 Green Apple Court have any available units?
1972 Green Apple Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
Is 1972 Green Apple Court currently offering any rent specials?
1972 Green Apple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1972 Green Apple Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1972 Green Apple Court is pet friendly.
Does 1972 Green Apple Court offer parking?
No, 1972 Green Apple Court does not offer parking.
Does 1972 Green Apple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1972 Green Apple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1972 Green Apple Court have a pool?
Yes, 1972 Green Apple Court has a pool.
Does 1972 Green Apple Court have accessible units?
No, 1972 Green Apple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1972 Green Apple Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1972 Green Apple Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1972 Green Apple Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1972 Green Apple Court does not have units with air conditioning.
