All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Find more places like 1969 Hazel Nut Run W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
/
1969 Hazel Nut Run W
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

1969 Hazel Nut Run W

1969 Hazel Nut Run West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1969 Hazel Nut Run West, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,310 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be

(RLNE4976653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1969 Hazel Nut Run W have any available units?
1969 Hazel Nut Run W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
Is 1969 Hazel Nut Run W currently offering any rent specials?
1969 Hazel Nut Run W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1969 Hazel Nut Run W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1969 Hazel Nut Run W is pet friendly.
Does 1969 Hazel Nut Run W offer parking?
No, 1969 Hazel Nut Run W does not offer parking.
Does 1969 Hazel Nut Run W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1969 Hazel Nut Run W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1969 Hazel Nut Run W have a pool?
Yes, 1969 Hazel Nut Run W has a pool.
Does 1969 Hazel Nut Run W have accessible units?
No, 1969 Hazel Nut Run W does not have accessible units.
Does 1969 Hazel Nut Run W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1969 Hazel Nut Run W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1969 Hazel Nut Run W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1969 Hazel Nut Run W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 3 Bedroom Apartments
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with PoolsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida