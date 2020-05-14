All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1960 Blue Bird Run E

1960 Bluebird Run E · No Longer Available
Location

1960 Bluebird Run E, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Blue Bird Run E have any available units?
1960 Blue Bird Run E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
Is 1960 Blue Bird Run E currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Blue Bird Run E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Blue Bird Run E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1960 Blue Bird Run E is pet friendly.
Does 1960 Blue Bird Run E offer parking?
No, 1960 Blue Bird Run E does not offer parking.
Does 1960 Blue Bird Run E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Blue Bird Run E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Blue Bird Run E have a pool?
Yes, 1960 Blue Bird Run E has a pool.
Does 1960 Blue Bird Run E have accessible units?
No, 1960 Blue Bird Run E does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Blue Bird Run E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Blue Bird Run E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Blue Bird Run E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Blue Bird Run E does not have units with air conditioning.

