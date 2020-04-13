4853 SILVER TOPAZ STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Just Reduced! Don't miss out on the opportunity to be the first to call this brand new house, home! Spacious 2,000 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and large 2 car garage. The open floor plan is perfect for a family or entertaining guest! This home is packed with upgrades including:



- Upgraded Stainless Steel appliances

- Solid wood cabinets in kitchen

- Granite counter tops

- Large kitchen island with breakfast bar

- Walk-in closet in Master Bedroom

- Sliding doors in living area open to private, covered patio

- Huge master bathroom with upgraded dual sink vanity

- Laundry room with washer and dryer

- Large kitchen pantry

- America's Smart Home Package



Located in the brand-new community of Ashton Meadows. You will be minutes away from I-75, restaurants, shopping, and Sarasota's famous beaches. One dog considered, no dangerous breeds.