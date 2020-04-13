4853 SILVER TOPAZ STREET

Amenities
Just Reduced! Don't miss out on the opportunity to be the first to call this brand new house, home! Spacious 2,000 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and large 2 car garage. The open floor plan is perfect for a family or entertaining guest! This home is packed with upgrades including:
- Upgraded Stainless Steel appliances
- Solid wood cabinets in kitchen
- Granite counter tops
- Large kitchen island with breakfast bar
- Walk-in closet in Master Bedroom
- Sliding doors in living area open to private, covered patio
- Huge master bathroom with upgraded dual sink vanity
- Laundry room with washer and dryer
- Large kitchen pantry
- America's Smart Home Package
Located in the brand-new community of Ashton Meadows. You will be minutes away from I-75, restaurants, shopping, and Sarasota's famous beaches. One dog considered, no dangerous breeds.