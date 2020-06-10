All apartments in Bee Ridge
4205 Via Piedra Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4205 Via Piedra Circle, Bee Ridge, FL 34233

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount. All applicants must have over 500 credit score. Must have valid SSN. Pets allowed, 2 pet max, no bully breeds, $250 non refundable pet fee per pet plus $25/month per pet in pet rent. Documented ESA's and Service animals OK. No housing vouchers of any kind accepted at this time. Move in costs depend on move in date and FICO credit score. >500 = denial. 500-579 = 1.5 month's rent security. 580+ = 1 month's rent security. All applicants must have over a 500 credit score, credit score is based off of the lowest applicants score. Non resident guarantors must make 5x the rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Via Piedra CIR have any available units?
4205 Via Piedra CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bee Ridge, FL.
Is 4205 Via Piedra CIR currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Via Piedra CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Via Piedra CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4205 Via Piedra CIR is pet friendly.
Does 4205 Via Piedra CIR offer parking?
No, 4205 Via Piedra CIR does not offer parking.
Does 4205 Via Piedra CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 Via Piedra CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Via Piedra CIR have a pool?
No, 4205 Via Piedra CIR does not have a pool.
Does 4205 Via Piedra CIR have accessible units?
No, 4205 Via Piedra CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Via Piedra CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Via Piedra CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 Via Piedra CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 Via Piedra CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
