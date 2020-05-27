Rent Calculator
Bear Creek, FL
801 La Plaza Ave S
801 La Plaza Ave S
801 La Plaza Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
801 La Plaza Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL 33707
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call Ashtin Brock at (727) 828-8621. Charming 2 Bedroom, Stunning Remodel Open Floor Concept, crown moldings, New Bedroom Carpet, Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants and more. Pets considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 La Plaza Ave S have any available units?
801 La Plaza Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bear Creek, FL
.
What amenities does 801 La Plaza Ave S have?
Some of 801 La Plaza Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 801 La Plaza Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
801 La Plaza Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 La Plaza Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 La Plaza Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 801 La Plaza Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 801 La Plaza Ave S offers parking.
Does 801 La Plaza Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 La Plaza Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 La Plaza Ave S have a pool?
No, 801 La Plaza Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 801 La Plaza Ave S have accessible units?
No, 801 La Plaza Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 801 La Plaza Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 La Plaza Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 La Plaza Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 La Plaza Ave S has units with air conditioning.
