4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME LOCATED IN A QUIET NEW Port Richey COMMUNITY. HOME IS SPACIOUS AND CLEAN, FANTASTIC CURB APPEAL, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, MALLS, BEACHES AND MUCH MORE. MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
