4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:21 PM

4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE

4020 Newcastle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Newcastle Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34652
Beacon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME LOCATED IN A QUIET NEW Port Richey COMMUNITY. HOME IS SPACIOUS AND CLEAN, FANTASTIC CURB APPEAL, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, MALLS, BEACHES AND MUCH MORE. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have any available units?
4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 NEWCASTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

