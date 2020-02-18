All apartments in Beacon Square
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive

3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
TENANT IN HOME DO NOT DISTURB
AVAILABLE MARCH 1, 2020
CALL 727-943-9500

3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive
Holiday, FL 34691

Tile Throughout Home
Living Room
Dinning Room
2 Bedrooms
1 1/2 Bath
Kitchen
Florida Room Off Kitchen
Fresh Paint
WD Hook up
1 Car Garage
Fenced Yard

Rent $950
Security Deposit $950
Application Fee $50.00 (anyone over 18)
Last Month$950 (Determined by Application Results)

Pet Friendly/ Pet Fee Applies

School Zoned for:
Mittye P Locke Elementary
Paul R Smith Middle
Anclote High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive have any available units?
3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
Is 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
