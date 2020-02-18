Amenities
TENANT IN HOME DO NOT DISTURB
AVAILABLE MARCH 1, 2020
CALL 727-943-9500
3718 Kimberly Oaks Drive
Holiday, FL 34691
Tile Throughout Home
Living Room
Dinning Room
2 Bedrooms
1 1/2 Bath
Kitchen
Florida Room Off Kitchen
Fresh Paint
WD Hook up
1 Car Garage
Fenced Yard
Rent $950
Security Deposit $950
Application Fee $50.00 (anyone over 18)
Last Month$950 (Determined by Application Results)
Pet Friendly/ Pet Fee Applies
School Zoned for:
Mittye P Locke Elementary
Paul R Smith Middle
Anclote High School