Beacon Square, FL
3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:55 AM

3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE

3644 Brookston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3644 Brookston Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom house (Bonus Room with closet 16x8 is 3rd bedroom) 1.5 baths ( Hall Bath is Full Bath and 2nd Bath is in Garage has shower sthal and toilet) ...freshly painted and new screening on large back porch, shaded yard. New tile thruout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE have any available units?
3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE have?
Some of 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

