Great 3 bedroom house (Bonus Room with closet 16x8 is 3rd bedroom) 1.5 baths ( Hall Bath is Full Bath and 2nd Bath is in Garage has shower sthal and toilet) ...freshly painted and new screening on large back porch, shaded yard. New tile thruout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE have any available units?
3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE have?
Some of 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3644 BROOKSTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.