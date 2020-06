Amenities

garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407. Come see this adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage with a fenced yard. It is light and bright with tile floors throughout. The home also has a family room with lots of windows. The kitchen is large for this size house with lots of cabinets and counter space. Convenient location close to US HWY 19. Call today to schedule a showing.