Beacon Square, FL
3451 Wiltshire Drive
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:02 AM

3451 Wiltshire Drive

3451 Wiltshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3451 Wiltshire Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This large corner lot property has two living rooms and a screened in porch area. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with laundry hookups in garage and fenced in backyard. $60 application fee per adult 12 month lease Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee. Serious inquiries only. Rental requirements Stable rental history No recent evictions Stable source of income Income of 3 times the rent No recent criminal history Security deposit is equal to rent Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 Wiltshire Drive have any available units?
3451 Wiltshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 3451 Wiltshire Drive have?
Some of 3451 Wiltshire Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 Wiltshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3451 Wiltshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 Wiltshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3451 Wiltshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3451 Wiltshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3451 Wiltshire Drive offers parking.
Does 3451 Wiltshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 Wiltshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 Wiltshire Drive have a pool?
No, 3451 Wiltshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3451 Wiltshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3451 Wiltshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 Wiltshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3451 Wiltshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3451 Wiltshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3451 Wiltshire Drive has units with air conditioning.
