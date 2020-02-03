3451 Wiltshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This large corner lot property has two living rooms and a screened in porch area. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with laundry hookups in garage and fenced in backyard. $60 application fee per adult 12 month lease Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee. Serious inquiries only. Rental requirements Stable rental history No recent evictions Stable source of income Income of 3 times the rent No recent criminal history Security deposit is equal to rent Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.