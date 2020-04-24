All apartments in Beacon Square
3247 Ottway DR
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

3247 Ottway DR

3247 Ottway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3247 Ottway Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage home! - Beautifully updated 2 bed 1 bath in Holiday. Beautiful wood like tile throughout.
Cozy family room with fireplace. Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. Call now for a private showing.

(RLNE5687274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3247 Ottway DR have any available units?
3247 Ottway DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 3247 Ottway DR have?
Some of 3247 Ottway DR's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3247 Ottway DR currently offering any rent specials?
3247 Ottway DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3247 Ottway DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3247 Ottway DR is pet friendly.
Does 3247 Ottway DR offer parking?
Yes, 3247 Ottway DR offers parking.
Does 3247 Ottway DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3247 Ottway DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3247 Ottway DR have a pool?
No, 3247 Ottway DR does not have a pool.
Does 3247 Ottway DR have accessible units?
No, 3247 Ottway DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3247 Ottway DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3247 Ottway DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3247 Ottway DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3247 Ottway DR does not have units with air conditioning.

