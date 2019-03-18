All apartments in Beacon Square
Find more places like 3135 marisa pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beacon Square, FL
/
3135 marisa pl
Last updated March 18 2019 at 7:12 PM

3135 marisa pl

3135 Marisa Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beacon Square
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3135 Marisa Pl, Beacon Square, FL 34691

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW!! Available is a nice 4 bedroom 3 bathroom and 2 car garage renting in a GATE COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops, tile floors as well as a master bath with double sink!
Pets are allowed and washer/dryer dryer hookups.

Tenant in charge of all utilities .

This home is professionally managed and maintained by 5 Stars Plus Real Estate Services. You deserve rental living at its best!
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.
- Non-refundable application fee: $50 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: deposit amount
- If Animals are accepted an additional deposit & renters insurance will be required throughout lease term (liability is required)
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month s rent plus 100$.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Binder and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the terms.
This requirement is applicable to all Approved Applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home.
- If this home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details.
Please visit us at www.5starsbrokerage.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 marisa pl have any available units?
3135 marisa pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 3135 marisa pl have?
Some of 3135 marisa pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 marisa pl currently offering any rent specials?
3135 marisa pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 marisa pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 marisa pl is pet friendly.
Does 3135 marisa pl offer parking?
Yes, 3135 marisa pl offers parking.
Does 3135 marisa pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3135 marisa pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 marisa pl have a pool?
Yes, 3135 marisa pl has a pool.
Does 3135 marisa pl have accessible units?
No, 3135 marisa pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 marisa pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3135 marisa pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3135 marisa pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3135 marisa pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beacon Square 1 BedroomsBeacon Square 2 Bedrooms
Beacon Square 3 BedroomsBeacon Square Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Beacon Square Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College