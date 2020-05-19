All apartments in Bayshore Gardens
6428 Wellesley Drive
6428 Wellesley Drive

6428 Wellesley Drive · (813) 676-3252
Location

6428 Wellesley Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL 34207
Bay Shore Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 Wellesley Drive have any available units?
6428 Wellesley Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6428 Wellesley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6428 Wellesley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 Wellesley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6428 Wellesley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6428 Wellesley Drive offer parking?
No, 6428 Wellesley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6428 Wellesley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6428 Wellesley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 Wellesley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6428 Wellesley Drive has a pool.
Does 6428 Wellesley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6428 Wellesley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 Wellesley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6428 Wellesley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6428 Wellesley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6428 Wellesley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
