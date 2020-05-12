All apartments in Bayshore Gardens
5310 26th St W Unit 506
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:39 AM

5310 26th St W Unit 506

5310 26th Street West · (941) 300-1941
Location

5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL 34207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen. The living area is bright with natural light from the sliding glass doors that lead onto the screened lanai. The spacious master bedroom features large closets and access to the bathroom. Plush carpet in living areas with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath with neutral paint throughout making decorating a breeze! Pets negotiable, but no dangerous breeds! Appliances include: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer.

Centrally located and just blocks away from State College of Florida, Garden Walk has all the amenities you need! A large sparkling community pool, spacious and nicely decorated clubhouse with full kitchen and a well-appointed gym! There are outdoor picnic areas on the treed grounds and the clubhouse overlooks a beautiful lake. Be close to everything, this complex is at the corner of 53rd (SR70) and 26th St. West in Bradenton. Enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer. Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer. Trash and Pest Control included in rent! 1 pet allowed, 35lbs max. No dangerous breeds.

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 26th St W Unit 506 have any available units?
5310 26th St W Unit 506 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5310 26th St W Unit 506 have?
Some of 5310 26th St W Unit 506's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 26th St W Unit 506 currently offering any rent specials?
5310 26th St W Unit 506 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 26th St W Unit 506 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 26th St W Unit 506 is pet friendly.
Does 5310 26th St W Unit 506 offer parking?
Yes, 5310 26th St W Unit 506 does offer parking.
Does 5310 26th St W Unit 506 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 26th St W Unit 506 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 26th St W Unit 506 have a pool?
Yes, 5310 26th St W Unit 506 has a pool.
Does 5310 26th St W Unit 506 have accessible units?
No, 5310 26th St W Unit 506 does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 26th St W Unit 506 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 26th St W Unit 506 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 26th St W Unit 506 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5310 26th St W Unit 506 has units with air conditioning.
