5310 26th St W Unit 506

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool

Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen. The living area is bright with natural light from the sliding glass doors that lead onto the screened lanai. The spacious master bedroom features large closets and access to the bathroom. Plush carpet in living areas with ceramic tile in kitchen and bath with neutral paint throughout making decorating a breeze! Pets negotiable, but no dangerous breeds! Appliances include: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer.



Centrally located and just blocks away from State College of Florida, Garden Walk has all the amenities you need! A large sparkling community pool, spacious and nicely decorated clubhouse with full kitchen and a well-appointed gym! There are outdoor picnic areas on the treed grounds and the clubhouse overlooks a beautiful lake. Be close to everything, this complex is at the corner of 53rd (SR70) and 26th St. West in Bradenton. Enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer. Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer. Trash and Pest Control included in rent! 1 pet allowed, 35lbs max. No dangerous breeds.



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.



Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.