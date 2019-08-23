All apartments in Bayonet Point
8504 Lincolnshire Dr

8504 Lincolnshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8504 Lincolnshire Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Beacon Woods Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Beautifully Updated 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Home - Community Pool - Gorgeous, Modern Kitchen - Newer A/C & Roof - Florida Room! - This Beautifully Updated 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Home offers the following Features:

*Community offers a Pool, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Clubhouse, Playground, Picnic Area, BBQ Grills, Sauna, Cardio Exercise Equipment, Shuffleboard, & Billiard Table
*Brick Paver Driveway
*Mature Landscaping
*Open Layout
*NEWER A/C Unit
*NEWER Roof
*Gorgeous, Modern Kitchen features NEWER Stainless Steel Appliances, Nice White Cabinetry, an Island, Tile Backsplash, & a Sitting Nook
*Dining Area/Den Next to Kitchen
*Ceiling Fans, Drapes, & Modern Light Fixtures
*Neutral Paint Colors
*Pergo Wood Flooring throughout Living Areas
*Carpet in Bedrooms
*French Doors Lead from Dining Area/Den to Florida Room
*Florida Room with Ceiling Fan
*1 Car Garage with Washer/Dryer Hookups

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions and Owners Approval will be needed. $200 nonrefundable pet fee is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2716416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

