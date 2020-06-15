8404 Duval Dr.

Amenities

Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651

This is a Beautiful home located in Jasmine Trails. Tenants will be able to enjoy the hot summer days in the community pool that is included in the rent!!! This home has had a complete face lift with FRESH paint, wood floors, and fully fenced back yard!!!



***1150 Square feet***



This Home was recently updated!

Newer kitchen counters

Cherry laminate wood floors

Glass top stove

Freshly painted exterior

Vaulted ceilings

Front and back patio

Automatic garage door

Newer landscaping out front

Newer light fixtures

Walk-in closets

Walk-in shower

Newer blinds

Large living area

Natural lighting

Large parking pad

Privacy fence

Access to the community pool!!



Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit is equal to one months rent



Do you allow pets?

Pets are ok but there are breed restrictions and a $200 pet fee



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out online by clicking the Apply Now button.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

you must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!



(RLNE3113650)