All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 8404 Duval Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
8404 Duval Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

8404 Duval Dr.

8404 Duval Drive · (727) 741-4651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8404 Duval Dr. · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

This is a Beautiful home located in Jasmine Trails. Tenants will be able to enjoy the hot summer days in the community pool that is included in the rent!!! This home has had a complete face lift with FRESH paint, wood floors, and fully fenced back yard!!!

***1150 Square feet***

This Home was recently updated!
Newer kitchen counters
Cherry laminate wood floors
Glass top stove
Freshly painted exterior
Vaulted ceilings
Front and back patio
Automatic garage door
Newer landscaping out front
Newer light fixtures
Walk-in closets
Walk-in shower
Newer blinds
Large living area
Natural lighting
Large parking pad
Privacy fence
Access to the community pool!!

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit is equal to one months rent

Do you allow pets?
Pets are ok but there are breed restrictions and a $200 pet fee

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out online by clicking the Apply Now button.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
you must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

(RLNE3113650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8404 Duval Dr. have any available units?
8404 Duval Dr. has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8404 Duval Dr. have?
Some of 8404 Duval Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8404 Duval Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8404 Duval Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8404 Duval Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8404 Duval Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8404 Duval Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8404 Duval Dr. does offer parking.
Does 8404 Duval Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8404 Duval Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8404 Duval Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8404 Duval Dr. has a pool.
Does 8404 Duval Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8404 Duval Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8404 Duval Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8404 Duval Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8404 Duval Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8404 Duval Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8404 Duval Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity