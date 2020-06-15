8404 Duval Dr.

Amenities
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^
This is a Beautiful home located in Jasmine Trails. Tenants will be able to enjoy the hot summer days in the community pool that is included in the rent!!! This home has had a complete face lift with FRESH paint, wood floors, and fully fenced back yard!!!
***1150 Square feet***
This Home was recently updated!
Newer kitchen counters
Cherry laminate wood floors
Glass top stove
Freshly painted exterior
Vaulted ceilings
Front and back patio
Automatic garage door
Newer landscaping out front
Newer light fixtures
Walk-in closets
Walk-in shower
Newer blinds
Large living area
Natural lighting
Large parking pad
Privacy fence
Access to the community pool!!
Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.
When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!
How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit is equal to one months rent
Do you allow pets?
Pets are ok but there are breed restrictions and a $200 pet fee
Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out online by clicking the Apply Now button.
What are your basic requirements?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
you must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8
Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!
(RLNE3113650)