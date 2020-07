Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range

Freshly painted two bedrooms two bathrooms single family home for rent. Long term tenants preferred. Florida room can be used as third room. Big garage with plenty of storage space, tile floors , tool shed in back, covered patio, big fenced back yard.

House is a repaired sinkhole. Must pass a background check. No eviction history. Sorry,no Section 8.

Call agent for showing.