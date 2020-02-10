All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 7905 Bell Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
7905 Bell Dr.
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

7905 Bell Dr.

7905 Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7905 Bell Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Gulf Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2/1/1 960 Sq. Ft. with low maintenance yard, wood/tile floors, bonus room and large enclosed porch!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Wood floors in living area
Tile flooring in kitchen and bath
Newer appliances
Completely upgraded kitchen
Renovated bathroom
Large living room
Bonus room
Huge enclosed porch
Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
This property does not allow pets.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5388071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Bell Dr. have any available units?
7905 Bell Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7905 Bell Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Bell Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Bell Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7905 Bell Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7905 Bell Dr. offer parking?
No, 7905 Bell Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7905 Bell Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 Bell Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Bell Dr. have a pool?
No, 7905 Bell Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7905 Bell Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7905 Bell Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Bell Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 Bell Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 Bell Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 Bell Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College