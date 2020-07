Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Home. Wonderful Den/Study with a separate entrance. The large Kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets and Dinette area. The Dining and Living rooms have ceramic tile and are very open. Huge Lot 60x100 back yard is fenced. Come see for yourself today! (1st and last photos depict what unit can look like once the new grass is all grown in)