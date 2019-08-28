All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

7635 Judith Crescent

7635 Judith Crescent · No Longer Available
Location

7635 Judith Crescent, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Amenities

Beautifully redone 2/2/1 with renovated kitchen/bathrooms and stainless steal appliances - Completely upgraded 2/2/1 1060 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, cherry wood floors and upgrades GALORE!!!!

PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Wood floors in living area
Tile flooring in bedrooms and kitchen
Brand new stove!
Stainless Fridge
Completely upgraded kitchen
Renovated bathrooms
Large living room
Seperate dining room
1 car garage
Upgraded light fixtures and fans
Freshly painted walls, trim and doors

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
Sorry, but pets are not allowed for this property

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 Judith Crescent have any available units?
7635 Judith Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7635 Judith Crescent have?
Some of 7635 Judith Crescent's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 Judith Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
7635 Judith Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 Judith Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, 7635 Judith Crescent is pet friendly.
Does 7635 Judith Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 7635 Judith Crescent offers parking.
Does 7635 Judith Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7635 Judith Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 Judith Crescent have a pool?
No, 7635 Judith Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 7635 Judith Crescent have accessible units?
No, 7635 Judith Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 Judith Crescent have units with dishwashers?
No, 7635 Judith Crescent does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7635 Judith Crescent have units with air conditioning?
No, 7635 Judith Crescent does not have units with air conditioning.
