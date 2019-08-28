7635 Judith Crescent

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel range

Beautifully redone 2/2/1 with renovated kitchen/bathrooms and stainless steal appliances - Completely upgraded 2/2/1 1060 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, cherry wood floors and upgrades GALORE!!!!



Wood floors in living area

Tile flooring in bedrooms and kitchen

Brand new stove!

Stainless Fridge

Completely upgraded kitchen

Renovated bathrooms

Large living room

Seperate dining room

1 car garage

Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Freshly painted walls, trim and doors



When is the home available?



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one months rent



Do you allow pets?

Sorry, but pets are not allowed for this property



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



