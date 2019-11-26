7628 Dale Drive

Amenities

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1550 which includes the first months rent. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged.It's time to unveil the improvements made to this 3 bedroom 2 bath delight in Gulf Highlands. It starts on the outside & continues throughout the interior. A new roof & freshly painted exterior will catch your attention from the moment you pull up to the property & park on the expanded driveway. Now come inside & behold the striking appeal this home offers. Spacious living & dining room combination greet you. We added new vinyl plank flooring throughout & painted the house interior to meet the desired palette of today's buyer. And, in keeping with the newness, we updated both bathrooms, the kitchen & installed stainless steel appliances too. The kitchen has a dining area or its own. The third bedroom is directly behind the kitchen. There are two more bedrooms on the other side of the house & are adjacent to the hall bathroom. The second bathroom is just inside from the garage. You will also find an enclosed rear porch & fenced in yard too. This house has almost everything you need to call it home. It just needs you!

