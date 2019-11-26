All apartments in Bayonet Point
7628 Dale Drive

7628 Dale Drive
Location

7628 Dale Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Gulf Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136302

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1550 which includes the first months rent. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged.It's time to unveil the improvements made to this 3 bedroom 2 bath delight in Gulf Highlands. It starts on the outside & continues throughout the interior. A new roof & freshly painted exterior will catch your attention from the moment you pull up to the property & park on the expanded driveway. Now come inside & behold the striking appeal this home offers. Spacious living & dining room combination greet you. We added new vinyl plank flooring throughout & painted the house interior to meet the desired palette of today's buyer. And, in keeping with the newness, we updated both bathrooms, the kitchen & installed stainless steel appliances too. The kitchen has a dining area or its own. The third bedroom is directly behind the kitchen. There are two more bedrooms on the other side of the house & are adjacent to the hall bathroom. The second bathroom is just inside from the garage. You will also find an enclosed rear porch & fenced in yard too. This house has almost everything you need to call it home. It just needs you!
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Garage,Split floor plan,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Dishwasher,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7628 Dale Drive have any available units?
7628 Dale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7628 Dale Drive have?
Some of 7628 Dale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7628 Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7628 Dale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7628 Dale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7628 Dale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7628 Dale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7628 Dale Drive offers parking.
Does 7628 Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7628 Dale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7628 Dale Drive have a pool?
No, 7628 Dale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7628 Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 7628 Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7628 Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7628 Dale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7628 Dale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7628 Dale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
