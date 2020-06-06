Rent Calculator
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM
7621 Fox Hollow Dr
7621 Fox Hollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7621 Fox Hollow Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Regency Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3/1 Port Richey home with new paint, and carpet. Also new appliances, AC and water heater. Hurry, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7621 Fox Hollow Dr have any available units?
7621 Fox Hollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bayonet Point, FL
.
What amenities does 7621 Fox Hollow Dr have?
Some of 7621 Fox Hollow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7621 Fox Hollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7621 Fox Hollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 Fox Hollow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7621 Fox Hollow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7621 Fox Hollow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7621 Fox Hollow Dr offers parking.
Does 7621 Fox Hollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7621 Fox Hollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 Fox Hollow Dr have a pool?
No, 7621 Fox Hollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7621 Fox Hollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 7621 Fox Hollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 Fox Hollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7621 Fox Hollow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7621 Fox Hollow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7621 Fox Hollow Dr has units with air conditioning.
