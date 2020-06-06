7621 Fox Hollow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3/1 Port Richey home with new paint, and carpet. Also new appliances, AC and water heater. Hurry, this won't last long!