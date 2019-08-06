All apartments in Bayonet Point
7605 Greybirch Terrace

7605 Greybirch Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7605 Greybirch Terrace, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Home - Inside Utility - Garage - FL Room - Pet Friendly! - This Recently Updated 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home Will Not Last Long!!

*Open Front Porch
*High-End Laminate & Porcelain Tile Flooring
*Spacious Living Room
*Separate Dining Room
*Updated Kitchen features Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, & All Appliances
*Master Bedroom offers Private Bathroom that has been Updated with Modern Dual Above-Counter Sinks, & Stand-up Shower
*Bathroom 2 has been Updated with Granite Counters, Cabinets, & Tile Backsplash
*Spacious Bedrooms
*Large FL Room with Ceiling Fan
*Inside Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups
*Ceiling Fans
*1 Car Garage

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE3191227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Greybirch Terrace have any available units?
7605 Greybirch Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7605 Greybirch Terrace have?
Some of 7605 Greybirch Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Greybirch Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Greybirch Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Greybirch Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 Greybirch Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7605 Greybirch Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Greybirch Terrace offers parking.
Does 7605 Greybirch Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Greybirch Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Greybirch Terrace have a pool?
No, 7605 Greybirch Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Greybirch Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7605 Greybirch Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Greybirch Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7605 Greybirch Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 Greybirch Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7605 Greybirch Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
