7605 Greybirch Terrace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Home - Inside Utility - Garage - FL Room - Pet Friendly! - This Recently Updated 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home Will Not Last Long!!



*Open Front Porch

*High-End Laminate & Porcelain Tile Flooring

*Spacious Living Room

*Separate Dining Room

*Updated Kitchen features Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash, & All Appliances

*Master Bedroom offers Private Bathroom that has been Updated with Modern Dual Above-Counter Sinks, & Stand-up Shower

*Bathroom 2 has been Updated with Granite Counters, Cabinets, & Tile Backsplash

*Spacious Bedrooms

*Large FL Room with Ceiling Fan

*Inside Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups

*Ceiling Fans

*1 Car Garage



***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***



When is the home available?



The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.



How much is the security deposit for the home?



It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.

The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.



How do I submit an application for this home?



You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com

Applications are processed in order of receipt.



Is there an application fee?



Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.



Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?



This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.



What are the requirements for the home?



We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.

NO evictions, YES we do check.

No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.

Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.

You must have verifiable income.

You must have good rental history and good credit.

Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.



Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage



(RLNE3191227)