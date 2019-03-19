All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 7525 Ironbark Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
7525 Ironbark Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7525 Ironbark Dr

7525 Ironbark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7525 Ironbark Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
POOL HOME! Bonus Room! Updated Bathrooms! NO Carpet!! - Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath POOL Home!!

*Great Home for Relaxing & Entertaining
*Enjoy the FL Sunshine in Your Sparkling Pool
*Bonus Room
*Tile & Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout - No Carpet!!
* New Beautiful Flooring in the Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen.
*Updated Kitchen with Newer Appliances
*Updated Guest Bathroom
*Master Bedroom has Private Bathroom, Large Closet, & Sliding Doors to the Pool
*Screened-in Pool
*Extra Wide Driveway
*1 Car Garage
* Indoor Laundry Area off of Kitchen with Washer/Dryer Hookups

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval. First full months rent due at that time.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It usually is equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com under the properties for rent tab. Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $30.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a licensed Real Estate brokerage.

(RLNE1897123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 Ironbark Dr have any available units?
7525 Ironbark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7525 Ironbark Dr have?
Some of 7525 Ironbark Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 Ironbark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Ironbark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 Ironbark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7525 Ironbark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7525 Ironbark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7525 Ironbark Dr offers parking.
Does 7525 Ironbark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 Ironbark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 Ironbark Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7525 Ironbark Dr has a pool.
Does 7525 Ironbark Dr have accessible units?
No, 7525 Ironbark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 Ironbark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7525 Ironbark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7525 Ironbark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7525 Ironbark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College