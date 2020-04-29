7414 Abalone Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Completely upgraded 3/2/1 1670 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, large great room, family room, fresh paint and huge enclosed porch!!

Tile flooring through out

Freshly painted walls

NEW blinds

Completely upgraded kitchen

Renovated bathrooms

Dining bar

Large living room

Separate family room/dining room

Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Fenced yard



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one months rent



Do you allow pets?

Yes!! There are breed restrictions on dogs, but no cats so please confirm before applying. There is also a $200 non-refundable pet fee.



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



No Cats Allowed



