Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

7414 Abalone Dr.

7414 Abalone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7414 Abalone Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Gulf Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Completely upgraded 3/2/1 1670 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, large great room, family room, fresh paint and huge enclosed porch!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Tile flooring through out
Freshly painted walls
NEW blinds
Completely upgraded kitchen
Renovated bathrooms
Dining bar
Large living room
Separate family room/dining room
Upgraded light fixtures and fans
Fenced yard

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
Yes!! There are breed restrictions on dogs, but no cats so please confirm before applying. There is also a $200 non-refundable pet fee.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4995022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7414 Abalone Dr. have any available units?
7414 Abalone Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7414 Abalone Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7414 Abalone Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 Abalone Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7414 Abalone Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7414 Abalone Dr. offer parking?
No, 7414 Abalone Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7414 Abalone Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7414 Abalone Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 Abalone Dr. have a pool?
No, 7414 Abalone Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7414 Abalone Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7414 Abalone Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 Abalone Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7414 Abalone Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7414 Abalone Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7414 Abalone Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
