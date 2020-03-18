Rent Calculator
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7405 Neva Ln
7405 Neva Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Bayonet Point
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location
7405 Neva Lane, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Gulf Highlands
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Now!!
Cute 2/2 with fenced in back yard & w/d connections and great kitchen.
Beautiful flooring, and attached garage
Close to all shopping, churches and schools
Call or Text Lauren at 727-240-9212
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7405 Neva Ln have any available units?
7405 Neva Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bayonet Point, FL
.
What amenities does 7405 Neva Ln have?
Some of 7405 Neva Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7405 Neva Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Neva Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Neva Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7405 Neva Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7405 Neva Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7405 Neva Ln offers parking.
Does 7405 Neva Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Neva Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Neva Ln have a pool?
No, 7405 Neva Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Neva Ln have accessible units?
No, 7405 Neva Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Neva Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 Neva Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7405 Neva Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7405 Neva Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
