7405 Neva Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available Now!!



Cute 2/2 with fenced in back yard & w/d connections and great kitchen.



Beautiful flooring, and attached garage



Close to all shopping, churches and schools



Call or Text Lauren at 727-240-9212