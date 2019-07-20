All apartments in Bayonet Point
7402 Palisade Dr.

7402 Palisade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7402 Palisade Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Large 2/2/1 1320 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, NEW fridge, remodeled baths and HUGE kitchen!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Wood floors in bedrooms
Tile flooring throughout living area
NEW fridge
Upgraded bathrooms
Dining bar
Large living room
Fenced yard
Screened porch
Over sized garage
Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
Sorry this property does not allow pets.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5021552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7402 Palisade Dr. have any available units?
7402 Palisade Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7402 Palisade Dr. have?
Some of 7402 Palisade Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7402 Palisade Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7402 Palisade Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7402 Palisade Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7402 Palisade Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7402 Palisade Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7402 Palisade Dr. offers parking.
Does 7402 Palisade Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7402 Palisade Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7402 Palisade Dr. have a pool?
No, 7402 Palisade Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7402 Palisade Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7402 Palisade Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7402 Palisade Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7402 Palisade Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7402 Palisade Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7402 Palisade Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
