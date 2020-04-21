All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

7040 Seward Drive

7040 Seward Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7040 Seward Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Brown Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This house has a brand new kitchen, new carpets in 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Features front porch, laundry room and garage.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7040 Seward Drive have any available units?
7040 Seward Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7040 Seward Drive have?
Some of 7040 Seward Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7040 Seward Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7040 Seward Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 Seward Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7040 Seward Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7040 Seward Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7040 Seward Drive offers parking.
Does 7040 Seward Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7040 Seward Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 Seward Drive have a pool?
No, 7040 Seward Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7040 Seward Drive have accessible units?
No, 7040 Seward Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 Seward Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7040 Seward Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7040 Seward Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7040 Seward Drive has units with air conditioning.

