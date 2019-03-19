All apartments in Bayonet Point
Bayonet Point, FL
7018 Bougenville Dr.
7018 Bougenville Dr.

7018 Bougenville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7018 Bougenville Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
7018 Bougenville Dr. Available 03/01/19 2 Bedroom 1 bath Duplex for Rent in Port Richey! - Come see this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex for rent in Port Richey! The flooring has been updated to hardwood and tile throughout. The kitchen features white cabinets. The yard is spacious with a patio, and fenced in. This duplex has a carport for each side, which gives this duplex a more separated feel. It is located 1 block from US 19. Sorry, no washer/dryer hook ups.

Rent: $795
Security Deposit: $795
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Garage: Attached carport

For more information please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3883679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 Bougenville Dr. have any available units?
7018 Bougenville Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7018 Bougenville Dr. have?
Some of 7018 Bougenville Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7018 Bougenville Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7018 Bougenville Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 Bougenville Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7018 Bougenville Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7018 Bougenville Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7018 Bougenville Dr. offers parking.
Does 7018 Bougenville Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7018 Bougenville Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 Bougenville Dr. have a pool?
No, 7018 Bougenville Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7018 Bougenville Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7018 Bougenville Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 Bougenville Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7018 Bougenville Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7018 Bougenville Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7018 Bougenville Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

