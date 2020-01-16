12904 Kings Manor Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Maintained 3BR 1BA home features a welcoming covered front entry, a lush green lawn, an open floor plan, a huge pass-through kitchen window, and half-wall, hardwood laminate flooring, a screened-in rear porch that overlooks a beautiful fenced-in backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Country Club Estates

High school: Fivay High School

Middle school: Hudson Middle School

Elementary school: Hudson Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.