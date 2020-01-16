All apartments in Bayonet Point
12904 Kings Manor Avenue

Location

12904 Kings Manor Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Country Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Maintained 3BR 1BA home features a welcoming covered front entry, a lush green lawn, an open floor plan, a huge pass-through kitchen window, and half-wall, hardwood laminate flooring, a screened-in rear porch that overlooks a beautiful fenced-in backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Country Club Estates
High school: Fivay High School
Middle school: Hudson Middle School
Elementary school: Hudson Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12904 Kings Manor Avenue have any available units?
12904 Kings Manor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 12904 Kings Manor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12904 Kings Manor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12904 Kings Manor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12904 Kings Manor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 12904 Kings Manor Avenue offer parking?
No, 12904 Kings Manor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12904 Kings Manor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12904 Kings Manor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12904 Kings Manor Avenue have a pool?
No, 12904 Kings Manor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12904 Kings Manor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12904 Kings Manor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12904 Kings Manor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12904 Kings Manor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12904 Kings Manor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12904 Kings Manor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
