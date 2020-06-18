All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D

12409 Eagleswood Drive · (727) 505-6517
Location

12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Beacon Woods Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
sauna
tennis court
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida!
Many options available!
-Short term furnished home – includes cable/internet, electricity, water/sewer and trash! - $1800 a month for rent
-Year lease – includes water/sewer and trash - $1200 a month for rent

Walk inside and up the stairs to the 1100 sq ft of living area. The kitchen has ample cabinets for storage, stainless steel appliances and a sit in breakfast bar. Kitchen comes with cooking and serving utensils and small kitchen appliances! The open dining/living area features: dining room table, couch, and custom shelves with a tv for your use. Sliding glass doors in the living area, give you access to the screened in lanai. This home has the true meaning of a master suite! King adjustable bed, large walk-in closet, double bathroom vanity, STEAM SHOWER & a SAUNA!! Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer for tenants use. One covered parking spot. Community clubhouse, pool, golf course and tennis courts are just a few of the things Eagleswood and Beacon woods has to offer!!

$250 cleaning fee for short term rentals due at lease signing.

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one month’s rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This property does not allow pets!

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5703320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

