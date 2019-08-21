12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3

Amenities

Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 1st Floor Condo with Community Pool! - This is a beautiful condo, ready for move in! Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo has a great layout with lots of room! Located in the beautiful Harbor Oaks community. It will not last long at this price!

*First Floor- No Stairs!

*Neutral paint throughout

*New A/C = lower electric bills

*New wood laminate floors in dining/living areas and bedrooms

*Tile throughout the rest of the condo; no carpet

*Garbage/lawn/water/sewer included in rent

*Washer/dryer in unit for tenant use

*Community Pool for your enjoyment



Great location! Just North of 52 off of Little Road. Take Cricket Street to the community entrance.



***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***



When is the home available?



The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.



How much is the security deposit for the home?



It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.

The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.



How do I submit an application for this home?



You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com

Applications are processed in order of receipt.



Is there an application fee?



Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.



Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

Small pets under 30lbs are allowed. Two dog limit. Breed Restrictions apply. $200 non refundable pet fee.



What are the requirements for the home?



We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.

NO evictions, YES we do check.

No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.

Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.

You must have verifiable income.

You must have good rental history and good credit.

Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.



Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage



