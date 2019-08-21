All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3

12123 Holbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12123 Holbrook Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Griffin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 1st Floor Condo with Community Pool! - This is a beautiful condo, ready for move in! Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo has a great layout with lots of room! Located in the beautiful Harbor Oaks community. It will not last long at this price!
*First Floor- No Stairs!
*Neutral paint throughout
*New A/C = lower electric bills
*New wood laminate floors in dining/living areas and bedrooms
*Tile throughout the rest of the condo; no carpet
*Garbage/lawn/water/sewer included in rent
*Washer/dryer in unit for tenant use
*Community Pool for your enjoyment

Great location! Just North of 52 off of Little Road. Take Cricket Street to the community entrance.

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?
Small pets under 30lbs are allowed. Two dog limit. Breed Restrictions apply. $200 non refundable pet fee.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE2058444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 have any available units?
12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 have?
Some of 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12123 Holbrook Drive Building 7 Unit 3 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBayonet Point Apartments with Gyms
Bayonet Point Apartments with PoolsBayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bayonet Point Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College