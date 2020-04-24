All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:51 PM

11631 Enterprise Dr

11631 Enterprise Drive · (978) 319-8223
Location

11631 Enterprise Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Gulf Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$932

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful UPGRADED AND SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath completely remodeled home!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE AND WONT LAST LONG!!!! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL! The kitchen has been updated with GRANITE counters with Breakfast Bar, newer STAINLESS appliances (REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE) and newer cabinets with soft close drawers. Both bathrooms have newer vanities, tile, and faucets. The bedrooms have newer carpet and there is laminate hardwood throughout the rest of the home. The home has a very open feel with two separate living areas. The fenced yard is great for your family or if you have animals. 1 Car Attached Garage. Property Managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11631 Enterprise Dr have any available units?
11631 Enterprise Dr has a unit available for $932 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11631 Enterprise Dr have?
Some of 11631 Enterprise Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11631 Enterprise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11631 Enterprise Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11631 Enterprise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11631 Enterprise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11631 Enterprise Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11631 Enterprise Dr does offer parking.
Does 11631 Enterprise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11631 Enterprise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11631 Enterprise Dr have a pool?
No, 11631 Enterprise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11631 Enterprise Dr have accessible units?
No, 11631 Enterprise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11631 Enterprise Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11631 Enterprise Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11631 Enterprise Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11631 Enterprise Dr has units with air conditioning.
