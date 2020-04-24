11631 Enterprise Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful UPGRADED AND SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath completely remodeled home!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE AND WONT LAST LONG!!!! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL! The kitchen has been updated with GRANITE counters with Breakfast Bar, newer STAINLESS appliances (REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE) and newer cabinets with soft close drawers. Both bathrooms have newer vanities, tile, and faucets. The bedrooms have newer carpet and there is laminate hardwood throughout the rest of the home. The home has a very open feel with two separate living areas. The fenced yard is great for your family or if you have animals. 1 Car Attached Garage. Property Managed by a Florida licensed property management firm. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.