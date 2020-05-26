11514 Newell Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785696



Come tour this 2 bed, 2 bath home today! This home has over 1125 square feet of space, with tons of extras including an attached garage, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy the peaceful neighborhood just minutes away from US-19, with access to tons of shopping.



Set up a self-showing tour with our Rently app by clicking the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page. You’ll be able to see this home ASAP.



BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.



This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, so additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.