All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 11221 Nome Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
11221 Nome Avenue
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:35 AM

11221 Nome Avenue

11221 Nome Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11221 Nome Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Port Richey, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 Nome Avenue have any available units?
11221 Nome Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 11221 Nome Avenue have?
Some of 11221 Nome Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11221 Nome Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Nome Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Nome Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11221 Nome Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11221 Nome Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11221 Nome Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11221 Nome Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11221 Nome Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Nome Avenue have a pool?
No, 11221 Nome Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11221 Nome Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11221 Nome Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Nome Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11221 Nome Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11221 Nome Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11221 Nome Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College