Last updated December 3 2019

11205 Snyder Ave.

11205 Snyder Avenue · (727) 505-6517
Location

11205 Snyder Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11205 Snyder Ave. · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Large 3/2/1 with a privacy fence and pool!!! - This home ia a 3/2/1 with a pool & a privacy fence!

* 1630 SQUARE FEET*
Updated kitchen
NEWER cabinents
NEWER countertops
wood floors in living areas
Updated bathrooms
NEWER light fixtures
One car garage
Screened-in back porch
Indoor Laundry room
Large parking pad
Privacy fence
Walk-in closets
Has a pool to enjoy!!!!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $ 150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE4707201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11205 Snyder Ave. have any available units?
11205 Snyder Ave. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11205 Snyder Ave. have?
Some of 11205 Snyder Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11205 Snyder Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11205 Snyder Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11205 Snyder Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 11205 Snyder Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 11205 Snyder Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11205 Snyder Ave. does offer parking.
Does 11205 Snyder Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11205 Snyder Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11205 Snyder Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 11205 Snyder Ave. has a pool.
Does 11205 Snyder Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11205 Snyder Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11205 Snyder Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11205 Snyder Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11205 Snyder Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11205 Snyder Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
