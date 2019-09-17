All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 11115 Areca Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
11115 Areca Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:17 PM

11115 Areca Drive

11115 Areca Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11115 Areca Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11115 Areca Drive have any available units?
11115 Areca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 11115 Areca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11115 Areca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11115 Areca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11115 Areca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11115 Areca Drive offer parking?
No, 11115 Areca Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11115 Areca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11115 Areca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11115 Areca Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11115 Areca Drive has a pool.
Does 11115 Areca Drive have accessible units?
No, 11115 Areca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11115 Areca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11115 Areca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11115 Areca Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11115 Areca Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College