10935 Rexdale Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

3 Bedroom Home in New Port Richey. - Elegant 3 bedroom home in Port Richey! This home has tile and laminate flooring, good size backyard and one car garage. Call today to set up a showing before it's gone!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE4969635)