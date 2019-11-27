All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

10935 Rexdale Ave

10935 Rexdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10935 Rexdale Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Estates

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home in New Port Richey. - Elegant 3 bedroom home in Port Richey! This home has tile and laminate flooring, good size backyard and one car garage. Call today to set up a showing before it's gone!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4969635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10935 Rexdale Ave have any available units?
10935 Rexdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 10935 Rexdale Ave have?
Some of 10935 Rexdale Ave's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10935 Rexdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10935 Rexdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10935 Rexdale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10935 Rexdale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 10935 Rexdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10935 Rexdale Ave offers parking.
Does 10935 Rexdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10935 Rexdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10935 Rexdale Ave have a pool?
No, 10935 Rexdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10935 Rexdale Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 10935 Rexdale Ave has accessible units.
Does 10935 Rexdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10935 Rexdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10935 Rexdale Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10935 Rexdale Ave has units with air conditioning.
