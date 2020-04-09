Rent Calculator
10824 HILLCREST AVENUE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10824 HILLCREST AVENUE
10824 Hillcrest Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10824 Hillcrest Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2/1/1 in Palm Terrace Gardens. This Home Features 2 nice size bedrooms, Living/Dining Room, Florida Room and a Screen Enclosed Porch. Close to Shopping and Restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE have any available units?
10824 HILLCREST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bayonet Point, FL
.
What amenities does 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE have?
Some of 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10824 HILLCREST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point
.
Does 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10824 HILLCREST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
