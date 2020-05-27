All apartments in Bayonet Point
10816 Piccadilly Rd

10816 Piccadilly Road · No Longer Available
Location

10816 Piccadilly Road, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Holiday Hill Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home, Screened Patio, Fenced Back Yard! - This NEWLY REMODELED 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home Offers the Following Features:
*1408 sqft!!
*Newer Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Bedrooms, & Bathrooms
*Newer Light Fixtures
*The Beautiful Kitchen has Newer Appliances & Lots of Nice Wood Cabinets for Extra Storage
*Master Bathroom has Newer Shower Stall, Tile Backsplash, Vanity, Mirror, & Toilet
*Bathroom #2 has Newer Vanity, Mirror, & Toilet
*Open Spacious Layout
*Wood Laminate Flooring in Living & Dining Area
*Large Screened Back Porch with Ceiling Fan
*Fenced Back Yard
*1 Car Garage with Washer/Dryer Hookups
*Close to US Hwy 19

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE2671712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10816 Piccadilly Rd have any available units?
10816 Piccadilly Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 10816 Piccadilly Rd have?
Some of 10816 Piccadilly Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10816 Piccadilly Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10816 Piccadilly Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10816 Piccadilly Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10816 Piccadilly Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10816 Piccadilly Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10816 Piccadilly Rd offers parking.
Does 10816 Piccadilly Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10816 Piccadilly Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10816 Piccadilly Rd have a pool?
No, 10816 Piccadilly Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10816 Piccadilly Rd have accessible units?
No, 10816 Piccadilly Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10816 Piccadilly Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10816 Piccadilly Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10816 Piccadilly Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10816 Piccadilly Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
