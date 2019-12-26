All apartments in Bayonet Point
10804 Oldham Rd

10804 Oldham Road · No Longer Available
Location

10804 Oldham Road, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Holiday Hill Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE5351297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10804 Oldham Rd have any available units?
10804 Oldham Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 10804 Oldham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10804 Oldham Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10804 Oldham Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10804 Oldham Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10804 Oldham Rd offer parking?
No, 10804 Oldham Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10804 Oldham Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10804 Oldham Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10804 Oldham Rd have a pool?
No, 10804 Oldham Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10804 Oldham Rd have accessible units?
No, 10804 Oldham Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10804 Oldham Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10804 Oldham Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10804 Oldham Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10804 Oldham Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

